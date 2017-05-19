Civil rights organization leader questions teen’s murder charge

By Rupert Howell

Wendol Lee who is who is president of Operation Help, a civil rights organization, according to his business card, said Tuesday that 17-year-old Kabrja Kearriel Wortham, charged with murder in the death of Laterick Dunlap in Sardis last week, was acting in self defense. He said the underage woman was defending herself against a grown man.

“She shouldn’t be charged with murder at all. The time don’t fit the crime,” Lee said.

Lee explained his organization works against police brutality and malicious prosecution and agreed it was for the court to decide guilt or innocence, but stated, “If they (the court) don’t do right, we got the people to make them do right.”

Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby said, “We can explain everything we do,” while stating the District Attorney determines charges based on the information provided.

Lee, of Memphis and president of the civil rights group he represents, was not critical of District Attorney John Champion stating, “Champion has been good—that’s why they keep electing him.”

Champion’s office is familiar with Lee and the DA was not so complimentary of him with Champion stating, “I don’t want to give him the benefit of my name being mentioned in the same news article.”

“The girl, she loved the man. It was just a domestic dispute,” Lee said.

The DA’s office has obviously disagreed. Champion was at the scene following the crime during the initial investigation, according to Sheriff Darby.