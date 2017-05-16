Red Sox remain undefeated with 9-2 win over A’s; Yanks down Royals

By Brad Greer

The Batesville Red Sox remained undefeated in the 13-15 year-old American Legion standings with a 9-2 victory over the A’s Thursday.

Grayden Gullick paced the Sox (4-0) with two singles as a five-run second inning blew the contest open. John Henry Smith added an RBI single in the second.

The Red Sox took a 2-0 lead in the first as Gullick singled and later scored on a balk. Dawson Griffin followed by drawing a walk and scoring on a throwing error from the outfield.

Three straight walks loaded the bases with one out in the second before Smith singled to drive in Luke Weldon. Leadoff hitter Tate Anderson then reached on an error that scored Trace Anderson for a 4-0 lead.

The rally continued as Gullick delivered a sharp single up the middle to plate Jackson Spinks who had earlier walked. Tate Anderson later scored on a wild pitch to provide the final run of the frame.

The Red Sox added single runs in the third and fourth innings while the A’s got one on the board with two outs in the fourth behind RBI singles from Matthew Turner and D. J. Melton. Hunter Ellis also provided a single.

Mack Hall and Brandon Phelps towed the rubber for the A’s while Tate Anderson, Denver Brown, Griffin and Weldon all pitched for the Red Sox.

Yankees 12, Royals 9

In the second game of the night, the Yankees jumped out to a 11-4 lead after two innings before holding on for a 12-9 win over the Royals in five innings.

Brett Goss drove in four runs which included a bases-clearing triple that highlighted a six-run first inning. Goss also added a run producing single in the second.

Chase Youngblood added two singles and scored two runs in the victory while Lee Adcock drove in a pair of runs with a single and ground out.

Caleb White and John Culp provided RBI singles, Gage Heath and Ty Hodges also singled and scored a run for the Yankees who improved to 3-1 on the season.

Briar Busby, Youngblood, White and Forrest Pierce saw time on the mound for the Yankees.

Dre’ Moore paced the Royals at the plate with two singles and three runs scored. Wes Morgan, KeShaun Lantern, Tanner Jaudon, Corbin Fowler and Jaron Daniels all singled while John Blockmon provided an RBI double in the fifth. Hunter Sowell also scored a run.

Blaine Cosby, Morgan and Moore all tossed two innings each for the 2-2 Royals.