Hospital named Panola Medical Center

CLINTON, Tenn.–The acquisition of Merit Health Batesville by Curae Health became final this week, according to an announcement by Curae, a not-for-profit health system formed to address the needs of rural healthcare.

The name of the local hospital is now Panola Medical Center, according to staff members who spoke at a meeting Wednesday of the Batesville Exchange Club.

Curae also acquired Merit Health Gilmore Memorial in Amory, bringing its total ownership to five hospitals, the two new ones in Mississippi and three in Alabama.

“These are two excellent community hospitals that will complement the current footprint and mission of Curae Health.” said Steve Clapp, Curae Health President and CEO. “We anticipate synergies from this acquisition as we continue to build our rural health network.

“I am excited to add these hospitals to our health system. Our organization will continue to look for opportunities to align with rural hospitals in the Southeast.”

Curae Health was formed as a rural not-for-profit health system. The acquisition further supports the need for hospital management focused exclusively on the needs and opportunities in rural communities, the company said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Curae Health will maintain all services currently provided at the hospitals. All employees of the hospitals will be retained. The assumption of the lease for Merit Health Northwest Mississippi located in Clarksdale is expected to be completed later this spring.