UM Spring Dean’s Honor Roll Published 12:28 pm Friday, July 5, 2024

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll. Students who earn a semester GPA of 3.5-3.74 are included on the list.

Dean’s Honor Roll students from Panola County are:

Batesville: Justin Arman, Lynzi Coleman, Marlee Grimmett, Brianna Lewelling, Archer Murphey, Sadie Shiers, Tayla Smith, and Nathan Walls.

Sardis: Lindsey Axthelm and Clinton Byford.

Pope: Hannah Clayton.

Como: Trey Larson.

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.