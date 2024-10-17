Grizzlies vs. Nets Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 30 Published 4:35 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies have a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSSE-MEM.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: YES and BSSE-MEM

YES and BSSE-MEM Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Nets 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Nets 105.8 Points Avg. 110.4 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 43.5% Field Goal % 45.6% 34.6% Three Point % 36.2%

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22.5 points per game last season and grabed 5.5 rebounds a contest.

Desmond Bane racked up 5.5 assists per game.

Bane hit 3.3 threes per game a season ago.

Jackson racked up 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Nets’ Top Players (2023-24)

Cameron Thomas averaged 22.5 points per game last season.

Dennis Schroder collected 6.1 assists a game and Nicolas Claxton grabbed 9.9 rebounds per outing.

Thomas had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He hit 2.2 shots from deep per game.

Schroder collected 0.8 steals per game. Claxton averaged 2.1 blocks an outing.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Jazz – Away – 10/25 Rockets – Away – 10/26 Magic – Home – 10/28 Bulls – Home – 10/30 Nets – Home – 10/31 Bucks – Home – 11/2 76ers – Away – 11/4 Nets – Away – 11/6 Lakers – Home – 11/8 Wizards – Home –

Nets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Hawks – Away – 10/25 Magic – Away – 10/27 Bucks – Home – 10/29 Nuggets – Home – 10/30 Grizzlies – Away – 11/1 Bulls – Home – 11/3 Pistons – Home – 11/4 Grizzlies – Home – 11/8 Celtics – Away – 11/9 Cavaliers – Away –

