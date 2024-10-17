Grizzlies vs. Nets Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 30

Published 4:35 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Nets Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 30

The Memphis Grizzlies have a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSSE-MEM.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: YES and BSSE-MEM
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Nets 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Nets
105.8 Points Avg. 110.4
112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3
43.5% Field Goal % 45.6%
34.6% Three Point % 36.2%

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22.5 points per game last season and grabed 5.5 rebounds a contest.
  • Desmond Bane racked up 5.5 assists per game.
  • Bane hit 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
  • Jackson racked up 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Nets’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Cameron Thomas averaged 22.5 points per game last season.
  • Dennis Schroder collected 6.1 assists a game and Nicolas Claxton grabbed 9.9 rebounds per outing.
  • Thomas had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He hit 2.2 shots from deep per game.
  • Schroder collected 0.8 steals per game. Claxton averaged 2.1 blocks an outing.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Jazz Away
10/25 Rockets Away
10/26 Magic Home
10/28 Bulls Home
10/30 Nets Home
10/31 Bucks Home
11/2 76ers Away
11/4 Nets Away
11/6 Lakers Home
11/8 Wizards Home

Nets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Hawks Away
10/25 Magic Away
10/27 Bucks Home
10/29 Nuggets Home
10/30 Grizzlies Away
11/1 Bulls Home
11/3 Pistons Home
11/4 Grizzlies Home
11/8 Celtics Away
11/9 Cavaliers Away

