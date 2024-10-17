Titans vs. Bills: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 7 Published 12:56 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-4) are listed as 8.5-point underdogs on Sunday, October 20, 2024 against the Buffalo Bills (4-2). This game has a point total of 41.5.

Before the Titans square off against the Bills, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bills Betting Insights

Tennessee has one win against the spread this year.

Tennessee has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this season.

Buffalo’s ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Buffalo’s six games with a set total.

