October 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:24 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

The NHL lineup today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is available here.

How to Watch October 17 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Vegas Golden Knights @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Detroit Red Wings 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.