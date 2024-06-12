Summer Gas Prices Trending Down Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Summer Gas Prices Trending Down

By Ian Sparks

As the month of June begins, so does the vacation season for many. Whether you’re driving to

the beach or across country, gas prices are of interest to everyone.

Both the national average and the state average for Mississippi have decreased in the past week.

As of June 3, 2024, the national average gas price has fallen 5.8 cents per gallon, bringing the

average to $3.50/gallon. This average is down 15.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 1.9

cents lower than the average of this time in 2023.

For Mississippi, the statewide average is down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week, averaging

$2.96/gallon. Prices are 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 2.7 cents higher than a

year ago.

The most expensive gas station in the state is $3.49 for regular unleaded, compared to the

cheapest being $2.64/g, a difference of 85 cents.

For reference, the Mississippi averages for five and ten years ago are $2.37/g and $3.39/g,

respectively. Comparatively, the national averages for 2019 and 2014 are $2.80/g and

$3.67/gallon, respectively.

The lowest price for Batesville is found at a few stations. Dodges (701 Highway 6 E), Blue Sky

(720 Highway 6 E), Murphy USA (201 House Carlson Dr) and Raceway (105 Champion Dr) all

offer unleaded gas at $2.77/gallon.

The high end of gas prices in Batesville reaches up to $3.04/gallon. Comparatively, Oxford’s

highest was 45 cents higher at $3.49/gallon, and Southaven’s highest was $3.19/gallon according

to GasBuddy.