AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 6

Published 9:18 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Looking for an up-to-date view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 130th
  • Last Game Result: W 42-14 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Tulsa
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Navy

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
  • Last Game Result: W 41-18 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Air Force
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Paramount+

No. 3: Tulane

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 25th
  • Last Game Result: W 45-10 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ UAB
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 4: Memphis

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: North Texas

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 113th
  • Last Game Result: W 52-20 vs Tulsa

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th
  • Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Wagner

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: South Florida

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
  • Last Game Result: L 45-10 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
  • Last Game Result: W 21-20 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: East Carolina
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 133rd
  • Last Game Result: W 30-20 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Charlotte
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Temple

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 58th
  • Last Game Result: L 42-14 vs Army

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ UConn
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: UAB

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 55th
  • Last Game Result: L 41-18 vs Navy

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Tulane
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: UTSA

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 102nd
  • Last Game Result: L 30-20 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 111th
  • Last Game Result: L 52-20 vs North Texas

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Army
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Rice

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 84th
  • Last Game Result: L 21-20 vs Charlotte

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

