AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 6
Published 9:18 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024
Looking for an up-to-date view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Army
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 130th
- Last Game Result: W 42-14 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Tulsa
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Navy
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
- Last Game Result: W 41-18 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Air Force
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Paramount+
No. 3: Tulane
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 25th
- Last Game Result: W 45-10 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ UAB
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 4: Memphis
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th
- Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Middle Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: North Texas
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 113th
- Last Game Result: W 52-20 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th
- Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: South Florida
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
- Last Game Result: L 45-10 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Charlotte
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
- Last Game Result: W 21-20 vs Rice
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: East Carolina
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: East Carolina
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 133rd
- Last Game Result: W 30-20 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Charlotte
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Temple
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 58th
- Last Game Result: L 42-14 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ UConn
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11: UAB
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 55th
- Last Game Result: L 41-18 vs Navy
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 12: UTSA
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 102nd
- Last Game Result: L 30-20 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Tulsa
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 111th
- Last Game Result: L 52-20 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Army
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Rice
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 84th
- Last Game Result: L 21-20 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
