AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 6 Published 9:18 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

Looking for an up-to-date view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

4-0 | 11-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 130th

130th Last Game Result: W 42-14 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Navy

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

4-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd

123rd Last Game Result: W 41-18 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Air Force

@ Air Force Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply )

CBS (Watch on Fubo – ) Live Stream: Paramount+

No. 3: Tulane

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

3-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 25th

25th Last Game Result: W 45-10 vs South Florida

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ UAB

@ UAB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 4: Memphis

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th

110th Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: North Texas

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 113th

113th Last Game Result: W 52-20 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

2-3 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th

28th Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Wagner

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: South Florida

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th

13th Last Game Result: L 45-10 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Charlotte

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th

18th Last Game Result: W 21-20 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: East Carolina

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-2 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 133rd

133rd Last Game Result: W 30-20 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Charlotte

@ Charlotte Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Temple

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9

1-4 | 3-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 58th

58th Last Game Result: L 42-14 vs Army

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ UConn

@ UConn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: UAB

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-3 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 55th

55th Last Game Result: L 41-18 vs Navy

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: UTSA

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-3 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 102nd

102nd Last Game Result: L 30-20 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Tulsa

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-3 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 111th

111th Last Game Result: L 52-20 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Army

Army Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Rice

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 84th

84th Last Game Result: L 21-20 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.