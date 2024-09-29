MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 30

Published 8:33 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 30

The New York Mets versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many strong options on today’s MLB slate.

Prior to today’s MLB action, here’s an in-depth look at the betting odds.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 30

New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Braves -155
  • Moneyline Underdog: Mets +125
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Braves 5, Mets 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Braves (-155) over the Mets (+125)
  • Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA)
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (4-5, 3.98 ERA)

New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Braves
  • Moneyline Underdog: Mets
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Braves 4, Mets 3
  • Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Mets ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson (10-3, 2.9 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.

More Betting Preview

Cardinals vs. Giants: Betting Preview for Sept. 29

Cardinals vs. Giants: Betting Preview for Sept. 29

WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 29

WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 29

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 29

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 29

Cardinals vs. Giants: Betting Preview for Sept. 28

Cardinals vs. Giants: Betting Preview for Sept. 28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow