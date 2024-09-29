Will Tyjae Spears Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 7:53 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

Should you wager on Tyjae Spears getting into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans’ upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Spears has 48 rushing yards on 12 carries (16 yards per game).

Spears has added 10 receptions for 76 yards (25.3 per game).

Spears has not scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

Bet on Spears’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.