Grief support group meeting Saturday Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Grief support group

meeting Saturday

Staff Report

The Grieving Parents of Panola County, a group created to provide a support system for those

struggling with the loss of a loved one, will meet Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the

Batesville Public Library.

Sponsors for the meeting will be Evangelist Olethia Benson, Dr. Sharon Armstead-Williams, and

Adreanne Pugh, licensed professional counselor.

All are invited to attend.