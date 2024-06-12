Grief support group meeting Saturday
Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Staff Report
The Grieving Parents of Panola County, a group created to provide a support system for those
struggling with the loss of a loved one, will meet Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the
Batesville Public Library.
Sponsors for the meeting will be Evangelist Olethia Benson, Dr. Sharon Armstead-Williams, and
Adreanne Pugh, licensed professional counselor.
All are invited to attend.