Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

June 4

Hwy. 6E, Marathon store, female has fallen in the parking lot.

Draper St., 20 year old female has passed out.

Claude St., female subject advises she has pain in her stomach.

King St., 78 year old female with elevated BP (212/131)

Claude St., 31 year old patient causing a disturbance, BPD also en route.

June 5

Patton Lane, 83 year old female with an altered mental status.

Vance St., 72 year old female is swollen and unable to walk.

Trantham Rd., 65 year old male advises he took the wrong medicine, but is not sure what he

took.

Hwy. 6, North Delta School area, grass fire.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Oak Leigh Dr., fire alarm, negative contact with homeowner.

June 6

Shagbark Dr., 84 year old female with a hurting back.

Tubbs Rd., 66 year old male with altered mental status.

James St., 46 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Armstrong St., 23 year old female with a medical emergency.

Gordon Dr., smoke alarm, keyholder not at home at this time.

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, male subject fell into the sewer and has a swollen leg.

June 7

Jackson St., 48 year old female has fallen and needs a lift assist.

Hwy. 6W, Jiffy No. 4, 48 year old female with abdominal pain, EMS also en route.

Keating Dr., elderly female has fallen in the yard.

Hwy. 6E, Washboard Coin Laundry, 50 year old male with sharp chest pains.

Jackson St., female has fallen and can’t get up.

Hwy. 51S., Job Corps, subject has attempted suicide, Lifeguard and BPD also en route.

June 8

Panola Ave., Panola First Stop, 911 call disconnected, gunshot victim, BPD en route.

Jackson St., elderly female has fallen, no injuries.

Jackson St., 54 year old female with leg pain.

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, elderly female has fallen and has altered mental status.

Civic Center Drive, female subject having seizures.

Pamela Dr., 51 year old male not breathing.

Vance St., 75 year old female with high blood pressure and gout.

June 9

Jackson St., 3 year old female with high fever.

Tubbs Rd., 67 year old male has fallen.

I-55 Northbound, vehicle accident with 18-wheeler and car, injuries are reported.

James St., 46 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Hudson Rd., county requesting mutual aid for gas leak at the residence.

Eureka St., 58 year old male with chest pain.

June 10

Hwy. 51 & Thermos Dr., female patient in labor at traffic stop, BPD is on scene, Lifeguard has

been toned.

Hwy. 6E, Guaranty Bank, smoke alarm, second floor, elevator lobby.

College St., Batesville Police Dept., smoke/haze throughout building.

Shadow Lane, residential fire alarm, hallway.