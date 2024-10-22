NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 23 Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Today’s NBA slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat.

Dive into our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 23

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers -4.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 12.7 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 12.7 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)

Over (234.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDS-DET and FDS-IN

FDS-DET and FDS-IN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Heat -1.5

Heat -1.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 2.0 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 2.0 points) Total: 208.5 points

208.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.2 total projected points)

Over (217.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDS-SUN and FDS-FL

FDS-SUN and FDS-FL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Cavaliers -6.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.2 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)

Over (225.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDS-OH

SportsNet and FDS-OH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Hawks -7.5

Hawks -7.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.3 total projected points)

Over (231.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)

YES and FDS-SE(ATL) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.9 total projected points)

Over (229.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 16.3 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 16.3 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA)

SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Pelicans -6.5

Pelicans -6.5 Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 9.7 points)

Pelicans (Projected to win by 9.7 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.0 total projected points)

Over (225.0 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN

Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies -2.5 Spread Pick: Jazz (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Jazz (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)

KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -4.5

Suns -4.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)

Over (227.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC

ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -5.5

Warriors -5.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 11.5 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 11.5 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)

Over (227.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KATU

NBCS-BA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.