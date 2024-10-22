NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 23
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Today’s NBA slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat.
Dive into our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 23
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 12.7 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDS-DET and FDS-IN
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDS-DET and FDS-IN
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Heat -1.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 2.0 points)
- Total: 208.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDS-SUN and FDS-FL
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDS-SUN and FDS-FL
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.2 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDS-OH
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDS-OH
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Hawks -7.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -3.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN
Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Rockets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 16.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA)
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Pelicans -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 9.7 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -2.5
- Spread Pick: Jazz (Projected to win by 4.9 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -4.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -5.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KATU
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KATU
