How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 23
Published 11:55 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The Utah Jazz open their 2024-25 NBA season on October 23, 2024, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDS-SE(MEM)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- Last season, the Grizzlies had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Jazz’s opponents made.
- In games Memphis shot higher than 48.7% from the field, it went 11-2 overall.
- The Grizzlies were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished third.
- Last year, the Grizzlies scored 105.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 120.5 the Jazz allowed.
- Memphis had a 4-2 record last season when putting up more than 120.5 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz’s 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Last season, Utah had a 22-12 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.4% from the field.
- The Jazz were the third-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Grizzlies finished 10th.
- The Jazz put up an average of 115.7 points per game last year, just 2.9 more points than the 112.8 the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
- Utah went 29-22 last season when it scored more than 112.8 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, the Grizzlies put up 3.7 fewer points per game (104.0) than in road games (107.7).
- In home games, Memphis allowed 3.0 fewer points per game (111.3) than away from home (114.3).
- The Grizzlies sunk 13.0 three-pointers per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they averaged when playing on the road (13.2, 34.7%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Jazz averaged 119.5 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 111.8.
- The Jazz gave up fewer points at home (117.8 per game) than on the road (123.3) last season.
- The Jazz sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (12.2) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than on the road (34.2%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luke Kennard
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Leg
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Collier
|Questionable
|Hamstring