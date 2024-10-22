How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 23 Published 11:55 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Utah Jazz open their 2024-25 NBA season on October 23, 2024, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, FDS-SE(MEM)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

Last season, the Grizzlies had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Jazz’s opponents made.

In games Memphis shot higher than 48.7% from the field, it went 11-2 overall.

The Grizzlies were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished third.

Last year, the Grizzlies scored 105.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 120.5 the Jazz allowed.

Memphis had a 4-2 record last season when putting up more than 120.5 points.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz’s 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Last season, Utah had a 22-12 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.4% from the field.

The Jazz were the third-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Grizzlies finished 10th.

The Jazz put up an average of 115.7 points per game last year, just 2.9 more points than the 112.8 the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.

Utah went 29-22 last season when it scored more than 112.8 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, the Grizzlies put up 3.7 fewer points per game (104.0) than in road games (107.7).

In home games, Memphis allowed 3.0 fewer points per game (111.3) than away from home (114.3).

The Grizzlies sunk 13.0 three-pointers per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they averaged when playing on the road (13.2, 34.7%).

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Jazz averaged 119.5 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 111.8.

The Jazz gave up fewer points at home (117.8 per game) than on the road (123.3) last season.

The Jazz sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (12.2) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than on the road (34.2%).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Luke Kennard Questionable Foot Jaren Jackson Jr. Questionable Hamstring Vince Williams Jr. Out Leg Gregory Jackson Out Foot

Jazz Injuries