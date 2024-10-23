NFL Week 8 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 12:27 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024
If you’re wondering about the best ATS wager to make among the 16 NFL games in Week 8, we’re on the Commanders at +1.5. Don’t stop there, though — see below, because we have plenty more suggestions, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 8
Jump to Matchup:
CHI-WAS | PHI-CIN | ATL-TB | MIN-LAR | ARI-MIA | BUF-SEA | GB-JAX | DAL-SF | IND-HOU | NYG-PIT | NYJ-NE | NO-LAC | BAL-CLE | CAR-DEN | KC-LV | TEN-DET
Pick: Commanders +1.5 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bears -1.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles +2.5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 13.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -3 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 9.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -3
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 24
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cardinals +3 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 12.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Seahawks +3 vs. Bills
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 2.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers -4.5 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 16.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -4.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: 49ers -4.5 vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 9.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -4.5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans -6 vs. Colts
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 7.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -6
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers -6.5 vs. Giants
- Matchup: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 18.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -6.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Jets -7 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: New York Jets at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Jets by 9.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jets -7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers -7.5 vs. Saints
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 9.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -7.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ravens -9 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 18.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -9
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos -9 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 28.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Broncos -9
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -10 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 16.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -10
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -11 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 22.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -11
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.