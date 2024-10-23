NFL Week 8 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 12:27 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024

If you’re wondering about the best ATS wager to make among the 16 NFL games in Week 8, we’re on the Commanders at +1.5. Don’t stop there, though — see below, because we have plenty more suggestions, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 8

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Commanders +1.5 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Commanders by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bears -1.5

Bears -1.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles +2.5 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -2.5

Bengals -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 13.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 13.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -3 vs. Rams

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 9.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 9.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -3

Vikings -3 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 24

Oct. 24 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cardinals +3 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 12.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 12.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Dolphins -3

Dolphins -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Seahawks +3 vs. Bills

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 2.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 2.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -3

Bills -3 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers -4.5 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 16.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Packers by 16.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Packers -4.5

Packers -4.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: 49ers -4.5 vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 9.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49ers by 9.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -4.5

49ers -4.5 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans -6 vs. Colts

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 7.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 7.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Texans -6

Texans -6 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -6.5 vs. Giants

Matchup: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 18.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 18.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Steelers -6.5

Steelers -6.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 28

Oct. 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Jets -7 vs. Patriots

Matchup: New York Jets at New England Patriots

New York Jets at New England Patriots Projected Winner & Margin: Jets by 9.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Jets by 9.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jets -7

Jets -7 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -7.5 vs. Saints

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 9.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 9.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers -7.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ravens -9 vs. Browns

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 18.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 18.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -9

Ravens -9 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos -9 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos

Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 28.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Broncos by 28.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Broncos -9

Broncos -9 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -10 vs. Raiders

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 16.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 16.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -10

Chiefs -10 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -11 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 22.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 22.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -11

Lions -11 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.