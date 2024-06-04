New driver’s license design released by Dept. of Public Safety Published 8:38 am Tuesday, June 4, 2024

1 of 1

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Driver Service Bureau has announced a new Mississippi driver’s license design. This new design showcases various iconic elements of

Mississippi, including the new state flag, a guitar, the state outline, and music notes.

“This new design does a great job capturing the special spirit of Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I hope Mississippians in every corner of our state carry it with pride.”

Last month, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Attorney General hosted the second annual Mississippi Public Safety Summit. They unveiled the new design to Governor Reeves, Attorney General Fitch, Commissioner Tindell, and all attendees, including our state’s law enforcement leaders, prosecutors, and fire chiefs.

“We are very excited to announce this new design,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We can’t wait to share it with our residents. Thank you to our friends at Idemia and everyone who has worked on this project.”

The new design is expected to be available at all driver’s service locations statewide by July 1, 2024. Licenses with the old design will remain valid as long as they have not expired. If you would like to have the new design, you can purchase a renewal license.

Check out the online services at https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/.