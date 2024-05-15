Panola County Jail Log Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

May 6

L.B. Benson, 3367 Benson Rd., Pope, charged with aggravated assault.

Vanisha Nicole Pegues, 799 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle and improper equipment.

May 7

Ronald Glenn Biggers, Jr., 6851 Dummy Line Rd., Batesville, charged with violation of a

protection order.

Travious Monquez Conners, 2367 Seven Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence,

resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of

paraphernalia, robbery, firearm enhancement penalty, and simple assault.

Chase Cory Roberts, 289 Herron Subdivision, Courtland, charged with trespassing and felony

possession of a controlled substance.

Alicia Ann Presley, 289 Herron Subdivision, Courtland, charged with trespassing and felony

possession of a controlled substance.

Beth Ann Dunlap, 2902 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence, felony

assault on a police officer, and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Marco Cortez Key, 517 Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Paula Faye Dodd-Glosenger, 1352 Plum Point Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Donald Fredrick Glosenger, 13252 Plum Point Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Katelyn Brooke Mixon, 14138 Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence,

resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Roy Kenneth Redwine, 570 Woodruff Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault on a minor.

May 8

Suleiman Zeyad Alou-Adieh, 17809 Saint Lucia Isle Dr., Tampa, FL, charged with conspiracy to

commit burglary.

Earl Wilson, Jr., 608 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

King David Terrell Porter, 102 W. Mill St., Sardis, charged with burglary of a vehicle, disregard

for a traffic device, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and improper passing.

Charlene Fonville, 225 Smart Rd., Como, held for Shelby County (TN) authorities.

Marco Cortez Key, 517 Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with attempted breaking and entering.

Hernon Garrido, 211 North St., Batesville, charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

May 9

Cameron Cortez Chambers, 209 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with accessory after the fact.

Jobari Deshaun Alfred Byrd, 114 Lawson St., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Brandon Eric Houston, 103 Dicky Dr., Batesville, charged with embezzlement.

Martha Faye Poole, 6013 Hwy. 51, Pope, charged with accessory after the fact to sexual

battery.

Sha’tobie Ziesha Smith, 1882 Charlie Pride Hwy., Lambert, charged with taking a motor vehicle.

Christie June Botello, 96B Ivy Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (second), reckless

driving, failure to maintain lane, and no insurance.

Rhashard Darwann Wright, 22 Private Road 3151, Oxford, charged with disorderly

conduct/failure to comply and malicious mischief.

Karigues Dashund Williams, 242 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with sexual battery.

Eduardo Herrera Mendoza, 4243 Candlelight Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI, careless driving,

and no drivers license.

Alisha Helen Lantrip, 643 Westbrook Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

James Smith, 209 Dunlap St., Como, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Lawrence Brown, 1271 Pickle Dr., Enid, arrested on a bench warrant.

Pierre Sinclair Conner, 370 Ford Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Stephanie Gail Grant, 3666 Enid Dam Rd., Pope, arrested on a bench warrant.

Dennis Clark Henderson, 210 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Angela Darlene West, 210 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Johntavis Danrico Wilson, 761 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, held for Greenville County, SC,

authorities.

Earnest Lee Gleaton, 380C Gleaton Rd., Pope, charged with possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle, no seatbelt, and open container.

Janice Diane Jones, 109 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Ozavious Jawon Black, 15103 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence.