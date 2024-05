James Samuel “Sammy” Smith, 86 Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2024

James Samuel “Sammy” Smith, 86, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the North Mississippi Veterans Home in Oxford.

The funeral service will be held Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery.