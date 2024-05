Henry Allen “Hank” Robison, Jr., 80 Published 2:02 pm Monday, May 6, 2024

Henry Allen “Hank” Robison, Jr., 80, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the North MS Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was the husband of Jean Robison of Batesville.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at First Baptist Church in Batesville with visitation beginning 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Antioch Cemetery in Courtland.