How would you measure a squirrel’s ear? Published 10:41 am Friday, May 3, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

My dear sweet friend Elizabeth Browning went to be with the Lord at 3 a.m. Monday

April 29. She was 99 and 7 days old.

(This article was intended for publication in last week’s Panolian so that she might get to

read it). I attended the 99 th birthday celebration on Saturday, April 20.

Although she wanted only family members, there were nearly 25 family members. She

was all dressed out in red and white. Red was her favorite color. Her coal black hair has

never been touched up, and there are only a few strains of silver running through to

highlight.

She had the table where her cake was sitting filled with as many birthday cards as she

could get on it. She had a large basket holding the others. At last count there were

around 75 and still counting.

Although she wanted no gifts, some ignored that request. Josh Hawkins brought her a

piece of glass in the shape of the State of Mississippi. It was taken from the original

dome in the capital. It was stamped 1903. That was 121 years ago.

She had bouquets of flowers through the house, but the most beautiful one in her eyes

was a handful of weeds blooming in her yard, that little great-great granddaughter,

Salem Durham picked and gave her. They are in a vase today. Those pretty little weeds

were more precious to her than a dozen roses.

Brother Daniel Minor from Pilgrims Rest was the guest speaker Sunday in the absence

of our pastor. He always gives a very stirring message. We are always delighted to

have his beautiful family, and the children to attend children’s church.

Ponder this: It’s time to plant when the leaves on the pecan trees reach the size of a

squirrel’s ear. Brother Doug Pepper question: How do you

measure a squirrel’s ear?

Have a blessed week! Reach Donna @ donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com