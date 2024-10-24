Grizzlies vs. Lakers Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 6 Published 4:37 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies have a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDS-SE(MEM).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDS-SE(MEM)

SportsNet LA and FDS-SE(MEM) Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Lakers 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Lakers 105.8 Points Avg. 118 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 43.5% Field Goal % 49.9% 34.6% Three Point % 37.7%

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jaren Jackson Jr. was solid last season with 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Desmond Bane averaged 5.5 assists per game.

Bane was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 3.3 per game.

Jackson racked up 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Lakers’ Top Players (2023-24)

Anthony Davis was solid last season with 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

LeBron James dished out 8.3 assists per game.

D’Angelo Russell was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on three per game.

Davis averaged 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/28 Bulls – Home – 10/30 Nets – Home – 10/31 Bucks – Home – 11/2 76ers – Away – 11/4 Nets – Away – 11/6 Lakers – Home – 11/8 Wizards – Home – 11/10 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/13 Lakers – Away – 11/15 Warriors – Away – 11/17 Nuggets – Home –

Lakers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/26 Kings – Home – 10/28 Suns – Away – 10/30 Cavaliers – Away – 11/1 Raptors – Away – 11/4 Pistons – Away – 11/6 Grizzlies – Away – 11/8 76ers – Home – 11/10 Raptors – Home – 11/13 Grizzlies – Home – 11/15 Spurs – Away – 11/16 Pelicans – Away –

