Published 4:37 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 6

The Memphis Grizzlies have a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDS-SE(MEM).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDS-SE(MEM)
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Lakers 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Lakers
105.8 Points Avg. 118
112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4
43.5% Field Goal % 49.9%
34.6% Three Point % 37.7%

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. was solid last season with 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Desmond Bane averaged 5.5 assists per game.
  • Bane was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 3.3 per game.
  • Jackson racked up 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Lakers’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Anthony Davis was solid last season with 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.
  • LeBron James dished out 8.3 assists per game.
  • D’Angelo Russell was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on three per game.
  • Davis averaged 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/28 Bulls Home
10/30 Nets Home
10/31 Bucks Home
11/2 76ers Away
11/4 Nets Away
11/6 Lakers Home
11/8 Wizards Home
11/10 Trail Blazers Away
11/13 Lakers Away
11/15 Warriors Away
11/17 Nuggets Home

Lakers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/26 Kings Home
10/28 Suns Away
10/30 Cavaliers Away
11/1 Raptors Away
11/4 Pistons Away
11/6 Grizzlies Away
11/8 76ers Home
11/10 Raptors Home
11/13 Grizzlies Home
11/15 Spurs Away
11/16 Pelicans Away

