Trevor Siemian Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 9:49 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Tennessee Titans quarterback Trevor Siemian will take on the team with last season’s 27th-ranked passing defense, the Detroit Lions (247.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 8 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Siemian worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we analyze his upcoming matchup versus the Lions.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Trevor Siemian Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Trevor Siemian Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 @Falcons 1.4 5-for-13 66 0 0 1 8 0 Week 15 @Dolphins -1.6 14-for-26 110 0 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Commanders 10.5 27-for-49 217 1 1 4 18 0 Week 17 @Browns 13.7 32-for-45 261 1 1 4 13 0 Week 18 @Patriots 2.9 8-for-20 70 0 0 2 1 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Trevor Siemian Fantasy Stats (2023)

Ranked 322nd overall in the league and 48th at his position, Siemian accumulated 26.9 fantasy points (5.4 per game) in 2023.

Siemian accumulated 13.7 fantasy points — 32-of-45 (71.1%), 261 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT — in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season.

In Week 16 against the Washington Commanders, Siemian recorded 13.7 fantasy points (his second-highest game total of the season), thanks to this stat line: 27-of-49 (55.1%), 217 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

In his worst game of the season, Siemian finished with -1.6 fantasy points — 14-of-26 (53.8%), 110 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 15 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Add Siemian to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!