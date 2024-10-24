October 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:33 am Thursday, October 24, 2024
The Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning hit the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.
Info on how to watch today’s NHL action is available for you.
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch October 24 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|St. Louis Blues @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Boston Bruins
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Calgary Flames
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|San Jose Sharks @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.