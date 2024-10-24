October 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:33 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning hit the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.

Info on how to watch today’s NHL action is available for you.

How to Watch October 24 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream St. Louis Blues @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.