SP shreds Ridgeland in Round 1 as Bright, Wilson pitch shutouts; Fondren smashes 3 homers Published 9:51 am Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Sports fans would be hard pressed to find a more lethal 1-2 punch of a pitching duo in the state than is found at South Panola with junior Sadie Bright and sophomore Grady Beck Wilson.

The tandem, along with the rest of the No.1 ranked 6A Tigers, made quick work of their opening round opponent Ridgeland 23-0 and 11-0 over the weekend.

South Panola (25-4) advanced into the second round against the Grenada/Warren Central winner. The Round 2 series will begin Friday, unless officials move the game to Thursday because of expected weekend rain.

SP 23

Ridgeland 0

(3 innings)

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the series at home Friday (April 26) with a blowout win. South Panola pounded out 18 hits which included four home runs.

Nia Fondren hit her team-leading fifth and sixth home runs of the year while driving in four runs.

Hailey Heafner added a home run and single with three RBI’s while Kailey Mckinney hit her fourth round tripper and two singles.

Kaleigh Cobb and Hannah Robertson also drove in three runs with Makenzie Houston driving in two runs on two singles. Carrie Anna Davis scored three runs in a pinch-running role. Georgia Phillips, Kalah Flowers and Kacie Towles all scored runs.

Bright improved to 14-3 on the season by fanning seven of the nine batters she faced and added two singles at the plate.

SP 11

Ridgeland 0

(5 innings)

South Panola finished off the Titans Saturday (April 27) behind Wilson’s no-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Fondren continued to be red hot at the plate with a home run and two singles while Mckinney doubled and drove in three runs.

KK Hubbard, Wilson, Cobb and Bright provided singles