Titans vs. Bills Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 7 Published 6:39 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

Check out some same-game parlay options for when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) and the Tennessee Titans (1-4) play at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Titans vs. Bills Game Info

Game day: Sunday, October 20, 2024

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orchard Park, New York Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Titans vs. Bills Spread

Spread: Bills -8.5 (-115), Titans +8.5 (-105)

Bills -8.5 (-115), Titans +8.5 (-105) Computer Pick: Bills

Bills The Bills have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Titans have put together a record of 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

Titans vs. Bills Total

Total: 41.5 points (-102 to go over, -120 to go under)

41.5 points (-102 to go over, -120 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Bills games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

Titans games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The two teams combine to score 46.7 points per game, 5.2 more points than this matchup’s total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 43 points per game combined, 1.5 more points than this matchup’s total.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -165, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +126

-165, +126 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop nets $52.10 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay pays out $47.49 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Bills to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet earns $49.46 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Bills to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop earns $45.05 on a $10 bet.

