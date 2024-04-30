Green Wave advances to quarterfinals – face Indianola Academy this week Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2024

The MAIS North 4A second round baseball playoff series between North Delta School and Canton Academy had everything a fan would want.

From a game-winning bases loaded walk in game one to a pair of low-scoring pitching duels in games two and three, the series was a nail-biter.

In the end it was the Green Wave (23-7) that would advance to the quarterfinal round against division foe Indianola Academy.

Game one was scheduled to be played at Indianola Tuesday (April 30) with game two and game three, if necessary, slated for Thursday at North Delta with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

NDS 11

Canton 10

(8 innings)

Deacon Downs drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning to give North Delta a dramatic come-from-behind win in game one of the series last Monday.

The Green Wave sent the game into extra innings at 7-7 with two runs in the sixth inning. Canton plated three runs in the top of the eighth before North Delta’s heroics in the bottom half of the frame.

District MVP Baylor Scammon drove in four runs for North Delta with two doubles, a home run and a pair of stolen bases.

Hunter Carpenter and Kolby Baker delivered singles while Herron Williams and Owens Johnson drove in a run.

Jett Manning scored three runs with Alex Jackson scoring twice. Johnson picked up the pitching win with two innings of relief of Baker who went six innings.

Canton 2

NDS 1

The Panthers evened the series in game two at home Thursday as North Delta was held to four hits with all the runs coming in the first inning.

Williams singled and doubled while driving in Rowan Gordon for the lone Green Wave run.

Carpenter and Baker supplied singles while Clayton Hentz scattered five hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

NDS 4

Canton 2

Alex Jackson spun a complete game three-hitter in the decisive game three as Carpenter and Williams each singled and doubled.

Baker, Johnson, Scammon and Manning contributed with singles as North Delta broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the fifth while adding an insurance run in the sixth.