How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 25

Published 1:48 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA playoff slate includes two exciting matchups. Among them is the Indiana Fever versus the Connecticut Sun.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

