Cardinals vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for Sept. 25 Published 8:24 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

When the Colorado Rockies (60-97) play the St. Louis Cardinals (80-77) at Coors Field on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8:40 p.m. ET, Brenton Doyle will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he’s currently sitting at 29).

The Cardinals (-130), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Rockies (+110) The total for this contest is 10.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -130

Cardinals -130 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +110

Rockies +110 Over/Under: 10 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Erick Fedde (8-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 170 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 31st of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Fedde is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season.

Fedde will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in MLB play with 159 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis is 21st in baseball with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

St. Louis has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (642 total runs).

The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

St. Louis has a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.256).

