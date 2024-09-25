How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 25 Published 6:10 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Austin Gomber will be on the mound for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 23rd in baseball with 159 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis is 21st in baseball, slugging .388.

The Cardinals rank 13th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (642 total runs).

The Cardinals are 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in the majors.

St. Louis’ 4.05 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.256).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Erick Fedde (8-9) to the mound for his 31st start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 170 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Fedde is looking to record his 13th quality start of the year.

Fedde will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He’s averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2024 Pirates L 3-2 Home Erick Fedde Luis Ortiz 9/20/2024 Guardians L 5-1 Home Kyle Gibson Ben Lively 9/21/2024 Guardians W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Matthew Boyd 9/22/2024 Guardians W 2-1 Home Andre Pallante Gavin Williams 9/24/2024 Rockies W 7-3 Away Michael McGreevy Ryan Feltner 9/25/2024 Rockies – Away Erick Fedde Austin Gomber 9/26/2024 Rockies – Away Kyle Gibson Kyle Freeland 9/27/2024 Giants – Away Miles Mikolas Landen Roupp 9/28/2024 Giants – Away Andre Pallante Blake Snell 9/29/2024 Giants – Away Michael McGreevy Hayden Birdsong

