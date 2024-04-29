Elsie H. Everett, 91 Published 1:01 pm Monday, April 29, 2024

Elsie H. Everett, 91, of Courtland, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2024, at her home.

The funeral service will be Wednesday May 1, at 11 a.m. at Courtland Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.

Elsie was born April 28, 1932 to the late Roy Hawkins and Annie Dale Hawkins in Panola County. A member of Courtland Baptist Church, Elsie previously worked for Sullivan Drug Store as a sales clerk. In her spare time, Elsie enjoyed working in her yard and loved caring for her family as well as her dogs.

In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Martin Everett, her son, Ronnie Martin Everett, her sister, Ann Shankle, and her brother, Otis Hawkins.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her son, Sammy Lee Everett, of Courtland, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.