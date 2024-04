New name and location for Batesville business Published 6:57 am Friday, April 26, 2024

Magnolia Finance – formerly Treasurer Loans – held a Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, April 25, to celebrate the new name and location at 660 Hwy. 6E, across from Hardee’s. Owners and staff were joined by Batesville officials for the event sponsored by Panola Partnership and its Ambassadors.