Leroy Matthews chosen state DAC commander Published 3:22 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2024

By Harold Brummett

Denmark Star Route

I traveled to the Disabled American Veterans convention held in Gulfport last weekend. One of the things I remember is how long it took to get to the Coast. The road stretched on forever. The Coast has never held any allure for me. I am not particularly fond of seafood, it is in the same category as green bean casserole.

The most enjoyable part was watching Leroy Matthews of Oxford Chapter 48, become state commander of the DAV. There could have not been a better choice. Leroy has been involved in the DAV since 2005. Mr. Matthews is past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Batesville Post, past president of the Non-commissioned Officers Association for the state of Mississippi and continues to serve on the board of the NCOA.

As a retired educator Mr. Matthews continues to be involved in the Mississippi School board Association and has served as past president of that organization. Leroy Matthews goes to where there in a need and applies his experience, knowledge and enthusiasm for the people of Mississippi whether for a child in the classroom or a veteran needing assistance.

I asked Mr. Matthews what his goals were for the upcoming year for the DAV and he set out three goals. One, was to increase the number of chapters and membership in the state. Two is to raise funding for DAV within the state and tied to that is three, getting information out to veterans regarding their benefits and assisting veterans with claims.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary was represented. The DAVA of Oxford Chapter 48 not only had the current state commander, but the incoming state commander as well. Robert A. McNair handed the reins of the Mississippi DAVA over to his wife Darlene McNair. The DAVA is vital in helping veterans.

The spouses, family, and friends play a pivotal role in the health, welfare and well-being of those who have ‘borne the battle.’ These unsung heroes who support veterans often are in the front lines of veterans care.

Johnny Mobley was surprised to hear that he was selected as the Disabled American Veterans, veteran of the year for Mississippi. The work that Johnny has done for Oxford Chapter 48 is one of tireless effort, cheerful disposition and dedication to veterans. Johnny Mobley is always helping in a quiet unassuming way and the award was recognition of his efforts. Johnny is a pillar of support for veterans and with help from him and other likes him veterans of our community are much better off.

The drive back to Denmark was long. While enjoying the camaraderie and satisfied that Oxford Chapter 48 was well represented at the convention it was a relief to see the farm again. Shrimp are ok for a change, but Mississippi farmed raised catfish, hush puppies and coleslaw is what this hill country boy likes.