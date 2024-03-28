Celebrate National Library Week April 7-13 at First Regional Library
Published 1:59 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024
Ready, set, library! National Library Week is April 7–13, 2024, and First Regional
Library encourages everyone in the community to visit the library to take part in the
festivities and explore all the library has to offer.
Libraries give us a green light to experience something truly special: a place to connect
with others, learn new skills, and pursue our passions through book clubs, storytimes,
crafting classes, lectures, and more. The fourteen branches of First Regional Library
offer a wide array of programs, classes and resources for all ages.
And libraries play a pivotal role in economic development by providing resources and
support for job seekers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. First Regional Library
supports DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate, and Tunica Counties with services such as
online resume help, test prep, and continuing education classes.
No matter where you find yourself on the roadmap through life’s journey—preparing for
a new career, launching a business, raising a family, or settling into retirement—First
Regional Library offers the resources and support you need and an inclusive and
supportive community where you will feel welcome.
So, get ready to explore, become inspired, and connect with others this National Library
Week. First Regional Library is there for you, all the way to the finish line.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by
the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
For more information and a list of National Library Week events, visit
www.firstregional.org/NLW24.