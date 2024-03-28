Celebrate National Library Week April 7-13 at First Regional Library Published 1:59 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024

Celebrate National Library Week April 7-13, 2024 at First Regional Library

Ready, set, library! National Library Week is April 7–13, 2024, and First Regional

Library encourages everyone in the community to visit the library to take part in the

festivities and explore all the library has to offer.

Libraries give us a green light to experience something truly special: a place to connect

with others, learn new skills, and pursue our passions through book clubs, storytimes,

crafting classes, lectures, and more. The fourteen branches of First Regional Library

offer a wide array of programs, classes and resources for all ages.

And libraries play a pivotal role in economic development by providing resources and

support for job seekers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. First Regional Library

supports DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate, and Tunica Counties with services such as

online resume help, test prep, and continuing education classes.

No matter where you find yourself on the roadmap through life’s journey—preparing for

a new career, launching a business, raising a family, or settling into retirement—First

Regional Library offers the resources and support you need and an inclusive and

supportive community where you will feel welcome.

So, get ready to explore, become inspired, and connect with others this National Library

Week. First Regional Library is there for you, all the way to the finish line.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by

the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information and a list of National Library Week events, visit

www.firstregional.org/NLW24.