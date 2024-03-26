SP Robotics Team finishes 1st in league Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, March 26, 2024

The Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Robotics Team at South Panola High School, currently made up of four cadets, competes in standard VEX Robotics competitions throughout the school year.

These competitions test the teams building, programming, driving, and teamwork skills through a variety of game formats.

The SPHS team began their competition season competing in the 2023-24 West Memphis Robotics League, which consisted of 5 regular season competitions and a final tournament.

The SPHS team finished first in League Competition and placed second in the final tournament.

Their first place finish in the League was enough to qualify them for the 2024 World Robotics Competition held in Dallas in April. However, before going to Worlds, there was still one last match to focus on.

On March 5, the short-handed SPHS team traveled to Clinton to compete in the MS VEX Championships and finished as the fourth overall JROTC program in the state setting new personal bests in each of the competition formats.

The South Panola AFJROTC is one of the largest student groups offered at South Panola High School, with over 90 current cadets. The AFJROTC has many extra-curricular activities for cadets to participate in outside of the normal classroom curriculum.

The Aerial Drone team will host the 2024 All-Service JROTC National Aerial Drone Competition in Batesville on April 4-6 at the Batesville Civic Center.

Anyone interested in keeping up with the AFJROTC Robotics Team on their journey to World’s, as well as other SPHS news, is encouraged to stay tuned in via the South Panola High School Facebook page.