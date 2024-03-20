Supervisors narrow field for Administrator job; interviewing three candidates Published 4:28 am Wednesday, March 20, 2024

The Panola County Board of Supervisors has narrowed the applications for County Administrator to three names, and are in the process of interviewing the candidates.

The resignation of Kate Victor last month left the county without a person in the office – an appointed position for what is essentially a Chief Operating Officer in the business world.

Since Victor’s departure for the same position in Lafayette County, the supervisors have relied on other Courthouse officials and employees to handle day-to-day county business.

Those applicants being interviewed are Angela Edwards, Sarah Russo, and Morgan Wood.

Edwards is the City Clerk for the Town of Sardis, Russo is an Panola County and an attorney, and Wood is a Coahoma County resident who served as the County Administrator there from 2018 to 2021.

Board of Supervisors President Cole Flint said he and other supervisors will not make a hasty decision, but will not allow the office to be in interim status for an extended period of time.

“This is a big decision because this job has so many levels of responsibility and we want to make the best choice for the people and the future of our county,” Flint said Tuesday.

“It’s a huge hat to wear, and we are going to be very selective making that decision because it is imperative that we have someone who can pick and move forward where Mrs. Victor left off,” said Supervisor Chad Weaver

County administrators are appointed by the Board of Supervisors in most Mississippi counties. The primary responsibility is to assure that the policies adopted by the county board are carried out.

The County Administrator supervises other divisions of our county’s government, prepares the budget, acquires and utilizes education on federal and state assistance for the county, and meets regularly with the individual members of the board on issues specific to their districts.

In Panola County the Administrator also oversees the Solid Waste Department, including purchasing and sales of collection trucks, collection of funds from customers and the disposal site.