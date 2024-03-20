SP softball on 7-game win streak – Bright fans 13 in St. Benedict win Published 5:12 am Wednesday, March 20, 2024

South Panola wrapped up the Gulfport Softball Tournament last Tuesday (March 12) with a 10-0 five-inning victory over St. Benedict, TN.

The Lady Tigers (11-2) and winners of seven straight, return home Thursday to take on Saltillo before visiting Lake Cormorant next Tuesday.

Kailey McKinney and Hailey Heafner each hormered and drove in three runs each to lead South Panola at the plate.

McKinney is currently leading South Panola with a .556 batting average and tied with Kaleigh Cobb with three home runs apiece.

Nia Fondren singled and doubled while Grady Beck Wilson doubled and scored a run. Makenzie Houston drove in two runs with a single as Addison Sanders, Cobb and KK Hubbard all singled.

Bright meanwhile issued one walk with 13 strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle.