Green Wave blanks Heritage – Drops one-run game to Columbia Published 5:09 am Wednesday, March 20, 2024

The North Delta School finished the Battle at the Beach baseball tournament Tuesday (March 12) splitting two games, first blanking Heritage Academy 10-0 in four innings before falling 6-5 to Columbia Academy in the final contest.

The Green Wave (10-3) hosts Clarksdale Lee on Thursday (March 21) in a district doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m

ND-10

Heritage-0

Baylor Scammon drove in four runs as the Wave made easy of the Class 5A Patriots at Pascagoula High School.

Owens Johnson collected two RBI’s with a double and two singles while Kolby Baker singled twice and scored three runs. Deacon Downs,Jett Manning and Herron Williams delivered singles in the win.

Manning also scored three runs with Alex Jackson crossing the plate once. Clayton Hentz earned the pitching win by fanning six while giving up two hits in four innings.

CA-6

ND-5

North Delta led 2-1 going into the seventh inning before Columbia scored five runs to take a 6-2 advantage.

The Green Wave responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame but could not get the tying run home in the loss.

Scammon continued his hot hitting with a single and the team’s first home run of the year and three RBI’s. Baker, Downs, Johnson, Rowan Gordan,Williams and Jackson all singled.

Johnson tossed 6.1 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk while surrendering five runs on seven hits. Hentz finished out the game with one run on two hits.