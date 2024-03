George Leslie Hutchings, 74 Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

George Leslie Hutchings, 74, of Batesville passed away Tuesday March 12, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.