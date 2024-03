CTE Student of the Month Published 1:52 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

The February Career and Technical Education Student of the Month is Mallorie Tisdale. She is a junior at South Panola High School and is enrolled in the Early Childhood Education II program. Tisdale received her plaque from Janet Blackmon, Early Childhood Education instructor for SPHS. She was also presented a $50 check from Brian Locke of Greenpoint AG, the February CTE Student of the Month sponsor. (Contributed)