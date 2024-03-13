Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

March 5

Patton Lane, structure fire, unknown if occupants are inside.

Georgia St., fire alarm.

Shagbark Dr., 83 year old female with a medical emergency.

I-55 Northbound at Mile Marker 247, two-vehicle accident with rollover.

Eureka St., 75 year old female stuck on a potty chair.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, female having contractions.

March 6

Tubbs Rd., 54 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Patterson St., fire alarm, woman said she was cooking bacon.

King St., small fire.

Eureka Rd., 50 year old female with a possible stroke.

Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, fire, volunteer department is not responding.

Hemlock Rd., female subject has fallen.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, female has fallen and injured her leg.

Jackson St., life assist only.

Hoskins Rd., 35 year old female has passed out, experiencing altered mental status, also 16

weeks OB.

March 7

Dogwood Heights, 52 year old male with abdominal pain.

Pope-Crowder Rd. & Benson Rd., grass fire, volunteer department requesting assistance.

Perkins Lane, 17 year old male with asthma.

March 8

Hwy. 6E, MediSave, 38 year old female has passed out.

Pollard St., residential fire alarm, contact made with keyholder.

March 9

Jackson St., 55 year old male having a medical emergency.

Hwy. 6E in front of KFC, one-vehicle accident, unsure of injuries, roadway is blocked.

Lester St., 26 year old female with a toothache.

March 10

Hwy. 6E, District Attorney’s Office (near Rose’s), vehicle has hit the building and caused

structural damage.

Martinez St., infant is choking, ambulance is coming from Sardis.

March 11

Hwy. 6W, near Mary’s Furniture World, two-vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Hwy. 6E, State Farm Insurance, female subject has fallen in the parking lot.

Travis Rd., grass fire, county requesting assistance.

MLK Dr., 59 year old male laying in the yard, possible heart attack, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 6W, just past Heafner Motors, two-vehicle accident, unknown injuries, Lifeguard has been

toned.