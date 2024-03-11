Arby’s has ribbon cutting; now open for business on Hwy. 6E Published 5:32 pm Monday, March 11, 2024

Panola Partnership sponsored a Ribbon Cutting ceremony Monday, March 11, for the new Arby’s restaurant in Batesville. Located at 395 Hwy. 6E, the fast food eatery is between Yamota Sushi and Steakhouse and Popeye’s. On hand for the 9 a.m. event were Arby’s manages and employees, city officals, and Partnership ambassadors. Arby’s is best known for selling roast beef sandwiches. Other menu items the chain is known for include gyros, wraps, chicken sandwiches, and milkshakes. Its headquarters are in Sandy Springs, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. Franchises worldwide are about 3,400.