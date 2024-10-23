NFL Week 8 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 8:27 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024
The Week 8 NFL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Atlanta Falcons squaring off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If you’re searching for live coverage of Week 8 of the NFL, we’ve got you covered. Check out the article below.
How to Watch Week 8 NFL Games
Thursday
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Jets at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
