NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 24

October 24

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Sacramento Kings, should provide some fireworks.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 24

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -13.5

Celtics -13.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 21.7 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 21.7 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)

Over (231.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Mavericks -8.5

Mavericks -8.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.4 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.4 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: TNT

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.1 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.1 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)

Over (225.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves -1.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDS-N

