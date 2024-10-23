NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 24
Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024
The NBA lineup today, which includes the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Sacramento Kings, should provide some fireworks.
Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 24
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -13.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 21.7 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Mavericks -8.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.4 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT
Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Nuggets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDS-N
