MSU Extension names new Delta region coordinator Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Cutline: Deason

By Nathan Gregory

MSU Extension Service

The Mississippi State University Extension Service’s Delta region will soon have new

leadership.

Alex Deason, who has been an MSU Extension agent based in Sunflower County since 2013,

begins his new role as regional coordinator on March 16.

Regional Extension coordinators provide leadership for MSU’s outreach efforts in its four

regions and provide administrative direction to Extension agents in the development,

implementation and evaluation of Extension’s educational programs.

The primary objective of each program is to improve economic and social conditions in the

county, region and state.

As an MSU Extension agent, Deason delivered educational programming in agriculture and

natural resources as well as 4-H youth development. He holds a master’s degree in agriculture

and Extension education and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences, both from MSU.

Deason replaces Lance Newman, who had served in an interim role since 2022 while retaining

his duties as coordinator of MSU Extension’s Lafayette County office. Newman was named

regional coordinator for MSU Extension’s northeast region late last year.

The counties in the Delta Region of MSU Extension include DeSoto, Tate, Tunica, Panola,

Quitman, Coahoma, Tallahatchie, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada, Montgomery, Carroll,

Holmes, Humphreys, Washington, Sharkey, Issaquena and Yazoo.