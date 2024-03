Clifford E. Breaud, 60 Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Clifford E. Breaud, 60, passed away Monday, March 4, 2024, at the North MS Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Clarksdale.