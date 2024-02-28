Panola students among NW Hall of Fame inductees Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

News Release

Sixteen Northwest Mississippi Community College students have been inducted into the 2023-

24 Hall of Fame, the highest honor a student can achieve at the college.

The selection of students named to the Hall of Fame is based on their academic

accomplishments and involvement in student life at Northwest. Hall of Fame nominations are

submitted by Northwest instructors and voted on by a committee.

This year's honorees were recognized at the Jan. 11 Board of Trustees meeting on the

Senatobia campus. Two Panola County students were among the 16 receiving the prestigious

honor.

McGheyla Patton of Courtland graduated from South Panola High School and is currently

studying physical therapy. She is a member of several clubs and organizations including

Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Northwest Trio, Baptist Student Union, Fellowship of Christian

Athletes, Northwest Pathfinders, Northwest Voices of Praise Gospel Choir, Honor in Action

Forum, and is a student representative for Northwest Student Engagement, Student Services

Council, and Student Discipline Committees.

She has served as president of Phi Theta Kappa, as an Orientation leader, as secretary of the

Student Government Association, and was elected as a Homecoming maid. As a member of the

Lady Ranger basketball team, she earned Academic All-American honors.

Upon graduating from Northwest, she plans to transfer to the University of Mississippi to obtain

her bachelor's degree before earning her doctorate in physical therapy. Her long-term goal is to

open a rehab facility so she can have a positive impact on her community.

Tylan Boyette of Pope graduated from South Panola High School and is enrolled in the

cosmetology program. In her first semester at Northwest, she was a member of the Northwest

Cheer Team and later became a member of the Cosmetology Club, Gamma Beta Phi Honor

Society, Baptist Student Union, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

It was an honor for her to be a part of the Homecoming Court and be an Outstanding Student

for Northwest. After she graduates from Northwest, she plans to start her career as a hairstylist

with her goal to become an instructor for a cosmetology school.