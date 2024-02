Loretta Flowers, 78 Published 3:15 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Loretta Flowers, 78, formerly of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at her home in Vicksburg.

A graveside service for Loretta will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until noon at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.