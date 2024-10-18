October 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:27 am Friday, October 18, 2024

The NHL lineup today, which includes the Carolina Hurricanes versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, is not one to miss.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch October 18 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Carolina Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo San Jose Sharks @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.