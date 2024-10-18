Grizzlies vs. Bucks Tickets Available – Thursday, Oct. 31
Published 4:34 am Friday, October 18, 2024
The Milwaukee Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE-MEM, and BSWI.
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE-MEM, and BSWI
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Bucks 2023-24 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Bucks
|105.8
|Points Avg.
|119
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.4
|43.5%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|37.3%
Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. was solid last season with 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Desmond Bane dished out 5.5 assists per game.
- Bane hit 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Jackson averaged 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Bucks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30.4 points per game last season and pulled down 11.5 rebounds a contest.
- Damian Lillard averaged seven assists per game.
- Lillard knocked down three threes per game a season ago.
- Antetokounmpo averaged 1.2 steals per game. Brook Lopez collected 2.4 blocks a game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|10/25
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|10/26
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/31
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/10
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
Bucks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|10/25
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|10/27
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|10/31
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|11/2
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/4
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/7
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/10
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
