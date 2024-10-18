Grizzlies vs. Bucks Tickets Available – Thursday, Oct. 31 Published 4:34 am Friday, October 18, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE-MEM, and BSWI.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE-MEM, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSSE-MEM, and BSWI Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Bucks 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Bucks 105.8 Points Avg. 119 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.4 43.5% Field Goal % 48.7% 34.6% Three Point % 37.3%

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jaren Jackson Jr. was solid last season with 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Desmond Bane dished out 5.5 assists per game.

Bane hit 3.3 threes per game a season ago.

Jackson averaged 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Bucks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30.4 points per game last season and pulled down 11.5 rebounds a contest.

Damian Lillard averaged seven assists per game.

Lillard knocked down three threes per game a season ago.

Antetokounmpo averaged 1.2 steals per game. Brook Lopez collected 2.4 blocks a game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Jazz – Away – 10/25 Rockets – Away – 10/26 Magic – Home – 10/28 Bulls – Home – 10/30 Nets – Home – 10/31 Bucks – Home – 11/2 76ers – Away – 11/4 Nets – Away – 11/6 Lakers – Home – 11/8 Wizards – Home – 11/10 Trail Blazers – Away –

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 76ers – Away – 10/25 Bulls – Home – 10/27 Nets – Away – 10/28 Celtics – Away – 10/31 Grizzlies – Away – 11/2 Cavaliers – Home – 11/4 Cavaliers – Away – 11/7 Jazz – Home – 11/8 Knicks – Away – 11/10 Celtics – Home –

