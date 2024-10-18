Grizzlies vs. Bucks Tickets Available – Thursday, Oct. 31

Published 4:34 am Friday, October 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE-MEM, and BSWI.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE-MEM, and BSWI
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Bucks 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Bucks
105.8 Points Avg. 119
112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.4
43.5% Field Goal % 48.7%
34.6% Three Point % 37.3%

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. was solid last season with 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Desmond Bane dished out 5.5 assists per game.
  • Bane hit 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
  • Jackson averaged 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Bucks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30.4 points per game last season and pulled down 11.5 rebounds a contest.
  • Damian Lillard averaged seven assists per game.
  • Lillard knocked down three threes per game a season ago.
  • Antetokounmpo averaged 1.2 steals per game. Brook Lopez collected 2.4 blocks a game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Jazz Away
10/25 Rockets Away
10/26 Magic Home
10/28 Bulls Home
10/30 Nets Home
10/31 Bucks Home
11/2 76ers Away
11/4 Nets Away
11/6 Lakers Home
11/8 Wizards Home
11/10 Trail Blazers Away

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 76ers Away
10/25 Bulls Home
10/27 Nets Away
10/28 Celtics Away
10/31 Grizzlies Away
11/2 Cavaliers Home
11/4 Cavaliers Away
11/7 Jazz Home
11/8 Knicks Away
11/10 Celtics Home

